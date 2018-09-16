More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers beat No. 12 Northwestern 2-0 in soccer
Senior April Bockin netted the game-winner while junior T.J. McKendrick scored her first career goal for the Gophers.
Sports
Spreading their wings
Stefon Diggs kicked up some dirt and a napping bird in his futile attempt to come up with a pass over Packers defender Kevin King…
Vikings
Zimmer baffled by Carlson's misses: 'Guys are supposed to do their jobs'
Mike Zimmer said after Sunday's tie with the Packers he has to talk to GM Rick Spielman about what the Vikings will do to address troubled kicker Daniel Carlson, who missed three field goals including a pair in overtime.
Vikings
Souhan: In Cousins, Vikings have QB who could match Rodgers' efforts
In a rivalry defined for 25 years by the Green Bay Packers' stability at the most important position, Kirk Cousins went into Lambeau Field on Sunday and threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns.
Vikings
Scoggins: Packers' frustrations begin with call on Matthews - justifiably
Green Bay's Clay Matthews was flagged late in the game for roughing Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on what looked like a textbook hit. The call wiped out an interception that would have all but sealed the game.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.