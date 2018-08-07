More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
S. Minnesota homeowner fatally shoots dog believing it was peeing on his trees
"I want justice for my dog," said Diesel's owner. "He was our kid."
South Metro
Burglars bash way into Lakeville gun shop with vehicle, steal firearms
This is at least the third time Twin Cities gun shops have been targeted by thieves.
St. Paul
St. Paul City Council candidate David Martinez arrested over violating protection order
David Martinez, 38, allegedly visited his children's school.
St. Paul
St. Paul officials vow to release police shooting footage soon
Melvin Carter said the data will made public after all witnesses, including officers involved, provide a statement, and after it is privately played for relatives. The police chief said that could be within 10 days.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man sentenced in ISIS case gets extra time at halfway house for gambling on soccer matches
Abdirizak Warsame is second to be released from federal prison after nation's biggest terror probe.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.