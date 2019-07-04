More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 71; cloudy and humid, with shower at times
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Garver gets the big hit in comeback win
The Twins have evened their series against Oakland at one game apiece
Twins
Gibson starts slow, finishes strong
The Twins righthander figured out a way to last six innings Wednesday against Oakland.
Video
Watch the 'Midsommar' trailer
Midsommar
Video
Forecast: Scattered showers later; high of 86
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast