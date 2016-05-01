More from Star Tribune
New restaurants coming to MSP; curling pops up across North America
New restaurants for MSP Dining at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will soon get even better — and more local. More than 25 new options will…
National
2 women offer differing views of crisis pregnancy centers
Accounts from two women who visited crisis pregnancy centers , with differing views of the experience:LAUREN GRAYLauren Gray became pregnant when she was in college…
National
Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute
Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy center on the edge of downtown Gilroy in northern California.
Books
Booksellers recommend books: Valley Bookseller on 'Grief Cottage'
"Grief Cottage," by Gail Godwin. This story is much more than a haunting by a "ghost-boy" seen by an 11-year-old boy who obsesses over…
Eat & Drink
Wine of the Week: Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve California Rose
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve California RoséThe 2017 rosés are here, including a new kid in town — and a surprising one at that. Yes, this actually…
