Adam Minter
High-profile bets, lost ones at that, say much about Stephen Hawking's greatness
Hawking often challenged key points of physics with public bets. But they were never personal and showed a humility and flexibility that help form his legacy.
Jason McGrath
Counterpoint: Move to rename Coffman Union doesn't impose an unfair test
The shortcomings of the former U president were moral failings in his own day, not simply by current standards.
Editorial
Against all odds, Stephen Hawking achieved greatness
Before he became an icon, he had done groundbreaking scientific work.
Ed Rogers
For GOP, Lamb's win should sound the alarm
The signs point to disaster, and the only Republican who doesn't see it also is the only one who can change it.
Minnesota Tribal Leaders
Senate has chance to right a wrong by the NLRB on tribal sovereignty
A 2004 decision undermined tribal labor sovereignty. A new bill would restore it, treating tribes the same as all other governments.
