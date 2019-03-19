More from Star Tribune
Local
Minnesota church flipper gives empty religious buildings new life
Pastor Paul Marzahn finds a mission matching empty buildings and congregations. It's work that might soon get a wider audience via TV.
St. Paul
St. Paul schools still show gaps in student discipline
Report says black students last fall were suspended eight times more often than whites.
Local
Minn. lawmakers aim to reduce salt runoff from sidewalks
Bills in the House and Senate would create a state program to certify the professionals who apply salt to sidewalks and parking lots, so they know how to best control ice without using excessive salt.
East Metro
Valerie Castile and John Choi create guidelines to reduce officer-involved shootings
Prosecutor and families collaborated on a guide to reduce police use of force.
Local
Attorney Bucky Zimmerman dies at 72
In a career spanning nearly five decades, Zimmerman waged battle against legal foes that included Target, the NHL and the Vatican bank.