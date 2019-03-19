Mayor Melvin Carter and snowmobile racer Levi LaVallee dropped out of an airplane at 12,000 feet and parachuted to Harriet Island on Tuesday morning to announce Red Bull's Flugtag will come to St. Paul on Sept. 7.

