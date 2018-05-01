More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
6 dead in new fighting in Central African Republic's capital
At least six people including a priest were killed and more than 50 were shot and wounded as new sectarian violence in Central African Republic's capital targeted a church, mosques and health facilities, an aid group and the United Nations said Tuesday.
World
Workers, activists mark May Day with defiant rallies
Workers and activists marked May Day on Tuesday with rallies to demand their government address labor issues.
World
Watch robot build IKEA chair
A team from Nanyang Technological University has programmed a robot to put together Ikea's $25 solid-pine Stefan chair.
World
Airstrikes kill 23 in IS-held territory in Syria
Airstrikes killed at least 23 civilians on Tuesday in one of the last pockets of Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria, according to Syrian state media and an opposition-linked monitoring group, as U.S.-backed forces in the area announced they have resumed their campaign against the extremists.
World
Japan PM tells Jordan king he aims for strategic partnership
Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday that he hopes to upgrade Tokyo's ties with the kingdom into a strategic partnership.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.