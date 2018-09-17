More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Report: Vikings sign receiver Aldrick Robinson
The Vikings have reportedly signed a former 49ers receiver.
Vikings
Chiefs celebrating Mahomes' big day _ on his birthday
Patrick Mahomes had just thrown six touchdown passes in a record-setting performance against the Steelers, one that gave the Chiefs a big road win and may have stamped them as the AFC's top team, when someone asked him how he planned to celebrate his birthday.
Vikings
Carson Wentz cleared to return for Eagles
Wentz has been cleared to return and is slated to start for the Philadelphia Eagles against Indianapolis in Week 3.
Vikings
AP source: Browns to sign free agent kicker Greg Joseph
A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns will sign free agent kicker Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez, who missed four attempts in Sunday's loss at New Orleans.
Vikings
Zimmer baffled by Carlson's misses: 'Guys are supposed to do their jobs'
After one of the worst days for special teams in franchise history, It would be shocking if the Vikings didn't spend Sunday night strongly considering a move at kicker.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.