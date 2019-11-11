More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings stay grounded with clutch win over Cowboys
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings delivered a clutch performance in the type of setting, coincidental or not, that has dogged them for years.
Wolves
Celtics F Hayward has surgery on broken left hand
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward was having surgery on his broken left hand, a move that is expected to keep him out for about six weeks.
Wolves
Bucks F Middleton to miss 3-4 weeks with thigh contusion
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to be sidelined for up to a month after suffering a left thigh contusion.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings make statement in prime-time win over Cowboys
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan return from the visiting locker room at AT&T Stadium to discuss the Vikings' 28-24 win in Dallas.
Vikings
Keys to Cousins' success? He's playing smart, fast
The Vikings quarterback also hasn't fumbled in the past five games, the best streak of his career.