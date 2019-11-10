More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
The Latest: Mahomes nearly picked off, but leads TD drive
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times Eastern):
Liverpool 8 points clear after beating Man City 3-1
Liverpool surged eight points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday, establishing a strong lead after 12 rounds.
MVP Mahomes back for KC; Lions QB Stafford's streak ends
The Kansas City Chiefs get reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes back after a shorter-than-expected absence.The Detroit Lions are without their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, for the…
Djokovic eases past Berrettini in ATP Finals opener
On the verge of an almost flawless performance against Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic still found a reason to berate himself.
Returning to his roots: Dallas will always have a soft spot for hard-nosed Zimmer
Luminaries from Cowboys Super Bowl teams of the 1990s still revere Mike Zimmer's work as a coordinator. Owner Jerry Jones admits now not hiring Zimmer as head coach "was a miss on my part."