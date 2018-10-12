More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
Music
AP Exclusive: Roberta Flack ready to sing again
Once a week, Roberta Flack gives a musical performance for an exclusive group.
National
Autopsy: Black man shot by officer hit 3 times from behind
An autopsy report says a black man killed by a white Tennessee police officer died from three gunshot wounds that hit him from behind.
Nation
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
A Florida woman charged with killing her husband told investigators she accidentally stabbed him after tripping on a rug.
Variety
The Latest: 'Hasty search' complete in 80 percent of area
The Latest on the aftermath of Hurricane Michael (all times Eastern):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.