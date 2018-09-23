More from Star Tribune
MN United
Minnesota United gets short-lived lift from midfielders Bob, Maximiano
Maximiano and Bob are suspended for one game.
Vikings
Vikings humbled, hammered by Bills in 27-6 loss
The Bills were heavy underdogs entering Sunday's game, but ran away from the Vikings early and never looked back
Vikings
Rams hold off Chargers 35-23 in LA's crosstown showdown
Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and another score, leading the Rams to a 35-23 victory over the Chargers on Sunday in the franchises' first meeting since their relocations to Los Angeles.
Vikings
Peterson runs for 120 yards, 2 TDs, Skins top Packers 31-17
A week removed from what he called "an embarrassment," Adrian Peterson turned in his first 100-yard game in more than 10 months.
Sports
Federer, Zverev lead Team Europe to Laver Cup victory
Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson on Sunday night to give Team Europe a victory in the second Laver Cup.
