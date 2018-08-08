More from Star Tribune
More than 130 arrested in immigration raids in Minnesota, Nebraska
Sleepy Eye pork producer was one of about a dozen businesses raided by federal immigration officers for allegedly hiring and mistreating workers suspected of being in the country illegally.
St. Paul
In rare move, St. Paul City Council meets to discuss pending K-9 bite litigation
Records show that the city pushes back on claims for police K-9 bites.
National
The Latest: Democrats stay focused on Walker, not each other
The Latest on Democratic gubernatorial candidate forum (all times local):
West Metro
Annandale man killed in head-on crash in Wright County
The victim veered across the center line and struck a dump truck
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police outreach draws praise from homeless
The program gives voice to the city's neediest residents, they say.
