More From Local
National
Wisconsin governor closes state office buildings
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is closing state office buildings because of the brutal cold.
Local
Midwest cities scramble to keep homeless from dangerous cold
Winter's sharpest bite in years moved past painful into life-threatening territory Tuesday, prompting officials throughout the Midwest to take extraordinary measures to protect the homeless and other vulnerable people from the bitter cold, including turning some city buses into mobile warming shelters in Chicago.
Local
Wednesday mail delivery canceled
It was the latest in the long list of closings due to the extreme cold. The temperature is expected to dive to minus-29 in the Twin Cities by Wednesday morning for the first time since 1996.
Minneapolis
Man charged with assault, rape of girlfriend at downtown Minneapolis apartment
DNA samples were taken from the scene and sent for forensic testing, according to court filings.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police investigate report that man tried to lure child away near Linden Hills
It happened around noon on Sunday. The area is within walking distance of Edina's Arden Park.
