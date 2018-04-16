More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Robotics teams from Minneapolis' Washburn and Patrick Henry high schools head to world competition
The robotics teams from Washburn, Patrick Henry will compete in Detroit.
Minneapolis
Minnesota flood risk low despite historic April snowstorm
A slow warmup over the next few days means there is only a low risk of flooding throughout Minnesota, with the potential for some minor…
State + Local
Young woman with disabilities raped at a group home in Little Canada
A woman with severe intellectual and physical disabilities was sexually assaulted by a male caregiver who worked the overnight shift at a group home in…
Local
DFL confronts scrambled race to defend Nolan seat in northeastern Minnesota
Leah Phifer, who got the most support at the convention, said she is going to rest and "assess resources" as competitors head for primary.
South Metro
Homeowners bedeviled by door-to-door vacuum sales pitches
Door-to-door tactics by company frighten, anger residents in several cities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.