More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Woman details alleged 2003 abuse by R. Kelly in TV interview
A woman is publicly accusing R&B singer R. Kelly of sexually abusing her in 2003 while she worked as his hairdresser.
National
Trump calls on FBI, DOJ to review Jussie Smollett case
President Donald Trump says the FBI and Department of Justice will review the case of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollettin Chicago.
Nation
1 dead, 2 barricaded amid standoff at New Hampshire hotel
A standoff between police and two people barricaded inside a hotel stretched into a second day Thursday, a night after a man was killed in a shooting there involving law enforcement agents, authorities said.
TV & Media
Facebook facing housing discrimination charges from HUD
Facebook is again facing charges of housing discrimination because of its ad-targeting system, this time by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
National
France faces blackface debate after Greek play blockaded
France is grappling with its own version of a blackface scandal, after activists blocked a theater performance at the Sorbonne university in Paris involving actors with black masks.