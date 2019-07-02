More from Star Tribune
National
'Are you serious?' Video shows New Mexico state senator's DWI arrest response
A New Mexico state senator expressed surprise when he learned he was being arrested on a drunken driving charge, slurring his speech as he lay in an emergency room and saying to an officer, "Are you serious? Jesus Christ."
National
US mulls tariffs on additional $4 billion of EU goods
The U.S. is considering tariffs on an additional $4 billion of goods from the European Union over what it considers to be illegal aircraft subsidies.
National
Trump says tanks will be part of his July Fourth celebration
President Donald Trump isn't taking "no tanks" for an answer on the Fourth of July.
Politics
Washington D.C. prepares for July Fourth Celebration
Preparations are under way in Washington, D.C. for the annual Indepence Day celebrations to be held on the National Mall.
National
GOP consultant's private files viewed in gerrymandering case
A lawsuit challenging North Carolina's legislative districts for having excessively political boundaries is going to trial, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court declared it has no authority to rule on partisan gerrymandering claims.