Warriors 110, Cavaliers 77: Draymond Green had 28 points and MVP Steph Curry added 18 as Golden State routed Cleveland in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Curry and LeBron James spoke afterwards.

Warriors 110, Cavaliers 77: Draymond Green had 28 points and MVP Steph Curry added 18 as Golden State routed Cleveland in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Curry and LeBron James spoke afterwards.