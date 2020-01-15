More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
In tiny town, immigration detainees outnumber residents
Maria Campos sits in the backseat of a car with her grandchildren, her eyes welling with tears as the immigration center comes into view.
National
AP visits immigration courts across US, finds nonstop chaos
In a locked, guarded courtroom in a compound surrounded by razor wire, Immigration Judge Jerome Rothschild waits -- and stalls.
National
Republicans to consider more dollars for high-cap well study
Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are poised to consider whether to release more money to continue a study on high-capacity wells' impact on central Wisconsin groundwater.
Duluth
Rep. McCollum introduces bill that would restrict 234,000 acres in northern Minnesota from mining
The Minnesota Democrat said her bill is an effort to treat Minnesota's iconic Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness "with the same respect as the Grand Canyon."
National
Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
The federal government's watchdog agency says the a White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine aid.