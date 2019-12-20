More from Star Tribune
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
President Donald Trump is blasting a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office.
National
Warren's origin story, her mother and THE dress, comes home
Elizabeth Warren lets the dramatic tension build as she begins the foundational story of her biography, the one about her mother and the black dress.
National
World shares mixed as US says trade deal with China ready
Asian markets finished the day mixed following another record day on Wall Street and shares in Europe are moving higher as British lawmakers prepare for their first major vote on Brexit, which is all but certain to be approved by the country's new Conservative-dominated Parliament.
National
Festering Buttigieg-Warren feud spills into high-stakes debate
The feud between Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg erupted Thursday night in a high-stakes debate that tested the strength of the Democratic Party's shrinking pool of presidential contenders just six weeks before primary voting begins.
National
Impeachment of Trump voted top 2019 news story in AP poll
The drive by the Democratic-led House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump was the top news story of 2019, according to The Associated Press' annual poll.