More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
New Zealand puts aside Russia trade plans after nerve attack
New Zealand on Friday put aside plans to pursue a free-trade deal with Russia and joined other nations in condemning the country following the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.
World
Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia will kick out British diplomats in a worsening standoff over a nerve agent attack, but still isn't saying when or how many.
World
Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre
More a thousand people in Vietnam marked Friday's 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, the most notorious episode in modern U.S. military history, with talk of peace and cooperation instead of hatred.
World
Prison time for China anthem insults in new Hong Kong law
Hong Kong authorities are planning new legislation requiring students to be taught China's national anthem and punishing anyone who insults it with up to three years in prison.
World
Australian court keeps Queen Elizabeth's letters secret
A historian has lost her court bid to force Australian authorities to release secret letters that would reveal what Queen Elizabeth II knew of her representative's scheme to dismiss Australia's government more than 40 years ago.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.