Local
Two die in separate traffic crashes on Minn. roads
A woman was killed in a rollover crash in Beltrami County, and a man was killed in a head-on crash in Rice County.
Local
Caretakers charged with abuse, murder of 6-year-old boy in Otter Tail
Medical personnel said the boy suffered multiple injuries over a sustained period of time.
West Metro
Mark Haase challenging Freeman for Hennepin County attorney's job
He says it's time for innovation in the justice system.
Minneapolis
Businesses fight back against Minneapolis safe-and-sick time ordinance
In court Wednesday they said law was burdensome, in conflict with the state.
North Metro
Two firefighters injured, man in custody after house fire in Linwood
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said several people were injured and taken to the hospital.
