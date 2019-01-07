Tim Walz was sworn in as Minnesota's next governor in the inauguration ceremony at the Fitzgerald Theater on Monday. Peggy Flanagan was also sworn in as Walz's lieutenant governor. She is the highest-ranking Native American woman in elected office in the state's history.

