More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send US stocks higher
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Nation
Police: Teen fatally shoots 11-year-old brother in Ohio
Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has fatally shot his 11-year-old brother in suburban Cleveland, and police are describing the shooting as an apparent "premeditated act."
Nation
Mental health and guns an issue after Waffle House attack
Without knowing who he was or what he might do, police briefly had Travis Reinking in their sights days before the deadly assault on a Waffle House restaurant.
National
The Latest: White House stands by VA nominee Jackson
The Latest on Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of Veterans Affairs (all times local):
Variety
Robert Frost museum set to reopen under new ownership
The Robert Frost Stone House Museum is ready to reopen under new ownership.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.