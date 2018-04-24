The man accused of killing four people with an AR-15 rifle at a Tennessee Waffle House early Sunday has been formally charged with four counts of criminal homicide and is being held on a $2 million bond. Court records say 29-year-old Travis Reinking was charged Monday. He appeared in court by video for his bond hearing.

