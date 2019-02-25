More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Wolves
Karl-Anthony Towns describes frightening car crash
Wolves center says he had a 1 percent chance of walking away with only minor injuries
Video
MnDOT side-by-side plows clear I-95 in Maplewood
Watch the plows work side by side on I-94 in Maplewood as shot from a MnDOT highway camera.
Variety
'Green Book' wins best picture at the Academy Awards
A two-minute video recap of Sunday's Oscar telecast.
Video
Wabasha County dashcam video shows dangers of blizzard
A Wabasha Sheriff's deputy dashcam video, shot Sunday, shows the reason why people are asked to stay off the roads.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 6
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
