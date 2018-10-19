More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Cold Spring sex assault victim testifies against Wetterling killer decades after assault
Danny Heinrich's conviction in the Jacob Wetterling abduction and murder hinged on DNA from an uncharged sex assault of a Cold Spring boy in early 1989.
Minneapolis
FBI adds Jayme Closs to top kidnapping, missing persons list
The Wisconsin teen has been missing since early Monday after her parents were found shot to death in their home.
National
Walker hits Democratic foe Evers over plagiarized material
Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers, facing charges of plagiarism from Republican Gov. Scott Walker, admitted Friday that he submitted a state education department budget request under his name without proper citations.
Local
Officials: Wisconsin deputy fatally shot man driving at him
A deputy fatally shot a man as he tried to run over the officer with a car, Walworth County sheriff's officials said Friday.
Local
I-35W to shut down completely in Minneapolis for the weekend
Traffic may be lighter than normal in the Twin Cities over MEA weekend.
