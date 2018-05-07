More from Star Tribune
Trip with mom to Kauai and Maui rekindles happy memories
My mother has always had a special connection to Hawaii.
National
Military seeks to limit Congress on fixing child sex assault
U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address child-on-child sexual assaults on bases, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously acknowledged.
Business
Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in grocery aisles
Nestle is paying more than $7 billion to handle global retail sales of Starbucks's coffee, tea and food outside of its coffee shops.
Variety
University of Florida apologizes for pushy graduation usher
The University of Florida is apologizing to students who complained that an usher was aggressively pushing and grabbing them as they entered the stage during a graduation ceremony.
Variety
Court rules MIT can't be held liable for student's suicide
Massachusetts' highest court has ruled that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology cannot be held responsible for the death of a graduate student who killed himself in 2009.
