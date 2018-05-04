More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Trump suggests Giuliani misspoke on porn star
The Latest on President Donald Trump and payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):
Variety
Black unemployment rate hit record low in April
The unemployment rate for black Americans fell to a record low in April, though not necessarily for positive reasons.
National
Israeli diplomat says thrown out of Uber for speaking Hebrew
An Israeli diplomat says an Uber driver in Chicago yelled and threw him out of the car when he answered a phone call in Hebrew.
National
The Latest: Arizona schools reopen after teacher walkout
The Latest on the end of a six-day teacher walkout in Arizona (all times local):
Nation
State to auction northern NY prison property closed in 2014
A former state prison near the Canadian border in northern New York is being put up for auction.
