Wild
No one's asking those questions; new vibe for champ Capitals
For once, Alex Ovechkin and the rest of the Washington Capitals head into the NHL playoffs without having to hear — and answer — so many of those same old same olds.
Vikings
Vikings to sign pass rusher Schult from Northern Iowa, defunct league
Defensive end Karter Schult, who tried out for the Vikings during a rookie minicamp last year, is expected to sign with the team.
Sports
Not done after one, Tre Jones returning to Duke next year
The point guard from Apple Valley will not be making the leap to the pros after one college season, unlike his brother Tyus, who ended up with the Timberwolves.
Gophers
Virginia: From one-and-done to Number One with an overtime
The Cavaliers reached college basketball's pinnacle by defeating Texas Tech in overtime, one year after a stunning NCAA tournament upset in which they lost to a No. 16 seed in the opening round.
Gophers
Proud pop: Dick Bennett beams as son leads Virginia to title
Dick Bennett has a difficult time watching his son, Tony, coach Virginia. He rarely attends games.