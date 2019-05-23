More from Star Tribune
Nation
Inmate acquitted of guard's slaying in Delaware prison riot
A jury on Thursday acquitted an inmate accused of leading a riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison during which a guard was killed and other staffers taken hostage.
National
Census: Big cities in US aren't growing like they used to
Big cities in the U.S. aren't growing like they used to.
National
Bank CEO pleads not guilty in bid to get Trump post
A banker who prosecutors say tried to buy himself a senior post in President Donald Trump's administration by making risky loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Thursday to a financial institution bribery charge.
Nation
Backers of more info on Ohio State doctor abuse win a round
Ohio State University and the state board that regulates physicians are trying a new strategy in hopes of being able to make more information public from the board's old investigation involving a team doctor who sexually abused students for two decades.
Nation
Kaul blends environmental, consumer protection units
Attorney General Josh Kaul is combining the state Department of Justice's environmental and consumer protection units in an effort to gain an additional environmental attorney position.