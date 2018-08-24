More from Star Tribune
Yahoo takes down ad using Justine Damond photo to sell debt services
Family's lawyer decries misuse of image of someone killed by police.
National
Report: Wisconsin still has wastewater permit backlog
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it still has a backlog of wastewater discharge permits to review more than a year after an audit found the agency wasn't following its own policies aimed at preventing water pollution.
State + Local
Mpls. leaders unveil plan for tackling growing homeless camp
Mayor Jacob Frey pledged to eliminate the encampment, which as doubled in size in recent weeks, by the end of September.
Local
Flooding causes $100 million damage in southern Wisconsin
Officials say this week's flooding in southern Wisconsin has caused more than $100 million in damage, and more rain is in the forecast.
