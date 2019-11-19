More from Star Tribune
National
Iran will seek new fighter jets, tanks as 2020 embargo lifts
A senior U.S. intelligence official says Iran will likely buy new advanced fighter jets and tanks next year when a U.N. Security Council arms embargo is scheduled to be lifted.
National
Military dedicates new headquarters for nuclear control unit
An Air Force base south of Omaha has been dedicated as the new, $1.3 billion headquarters for the command unit that, under direction of the president, controls the nation's nuclear-armed forces.
National
Judge: Death row inmate hasn't proven prejudice by juror
A judge has ruled a death row inmate nearing execution hasn't proven a juror was prejudiced against him when she helped sentence him to death decades ago.
National
Trump call 'improper,' 'unusual,' aides testify
One top national security aide who listened to President Donald Trump's July call with Ukraine's president called it "improper." Another said it was "unusual."
Politics
Vindman: It was my duty to report 'improper' call
A key National Security Council witness testifying before the House impeachment hearings said he heard U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland describe "specific investigations" as a requirement for Ukraine's president to get a coveted White House visit.