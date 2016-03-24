No. 2 seed Villanova shot 63 percent from the field, 67 percent on three-pointers and 95 percent from the foul line in its 92-69 thrashing of third-seeded Miami. Jay Wright, Ryan Arcidiacono and Jim Larranaga spoke after the Sweet 16 matchup.

