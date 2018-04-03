More from Star Tribune
Bjoerndalen, most decorated male Winter Olympian, retires
Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, the most decorated male Winter Olympian in history with 13 medals, has retired from the sport.
Sports
7 countries interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics
Seven countries are interested in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.
MN United
Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season
Liverpool defender Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season because of a thigh injury that requires an operation.
Sports
Villanova celebrates second title in three years
Villanova basketball team celebrates national championship victory Monday against Michigan at the Alamodome
Twins
Jansen blows save, D-backs beat Dodgers 8-7 in 15 innings
Kenley Jansen calls it a "slow start" to the season.
