More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Hopkins crushed Roseville in Class 4A girls' basketball
The Royals beat Roseville to reach title game again.
Gophers
NCAA Latest: Michigan beats Montana in last game of night
The Latest on the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):12:45 a.m.Charles Matthews had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Michigan locked down on defense and the third-seeded…
Gophers
Houston holds off San Diego State 67-65 in West Region
So many thoughts were running through Rob Gray's head as he dribbled near midcourt, time winding down in a tied NCAA Tournament game, that Houston's star guard nearly ran out of time.
Vikings
Vikings sign Cousins, commit to Super Bowl chase
The quarterback put pen to paper Thursday on a reported three-year, $84 million contract that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. "Now the work begins," he said.
Gophers
Michigan plods to 61-47 win over Montana in NCAA first round
Charles Matthews had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Michigan locked down on defense and the third-seeded Wolverines beat Montana 61-47 in a plodding first-round NCAA Tournament game Thursday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.