Vikings
Browns' Garrett has appeal set for Wednesday
Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday will have his appeal for his indefinite NFL suspension for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.
Gophers
Notre Dame's 12-year run in women's AP Top 25 is over
Notre Dame's 12-year run in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll is over.
Gophers
Gophers-Badgers gametime set; Bateman is award semifinalist
The kickoff time for the Gophers' Nov. 30 football showdown with Wisconsin has been set for 2:30 p.m.
Gophers
Hockey player eats pound of wings, learns he's playing ... scores big goal
As a plot line, Josh Rieger’s Saturday night adventure for the University of North Dakota would belong more in an Adam Sandler movie than in any serious hockey film.
Gophers
Gophers will decide direction of season in next two weeks
"This season could go two ways," linebacker Thomas Barber said about Saturday's loss at Iowa. "We can end up losing the next two. Or having this be a wake-up call for us."