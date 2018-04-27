More from Star Tribune
Twins
Snell strikes out 9, Rays top Red Sox for 7th straight win
A strong start by Blake Snell and a few home runs were enough for Tampa Bay to extend its winning streak to seven.
Vikings
Vikings draft Pittsburgh offensive tackle Brian O'Neill
The Minnesota Vikings picked offensive tackle Brian O'Neill from Pittsburgh in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, adding a mobile yet raw player to help with the critical task of protecting prize offseason acquisition Kirk Cousins.
Twins
Manaea follows no-no with strong start as A's beat Astros
Sean Manaea didn't throw another no-hitter. He didn't have to for Oakland to knock off the World Series champions on Friday night.
Vikings
Tight end Antonio Gates will not return to LA Chargers
Tight end Antonio Gates will not return to the Los Angeles Chargers, ending the 15-year tenure of the most prolific pass-catcher in franchise history.
Wild
Hellebuyck smothers Preds as Jets grab 1-0 lead with 4-1 win
Connor Hellebuyck loves what he's seeing in his first NHL postseason, and the 24-year-old goalie is doing his best to make sure the Winnipeg Jets do much more than just stick around.
