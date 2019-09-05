More from Star Tribune
Twins
Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel goes on IL; Báez late scratch
Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel was put on the injured list with elbow inflammation on Thursday ahead of a big series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Twins
Mercer homers in rare Tigers' rally, 6-4 win over Royals
Jordy Mercer fired up his teammates and helped them end to another skid in a sorry season.
Gophers
After official visit, Kansas guard Berry says Minnesota "looks like a place I could be"
Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) three-star guard Ty Berry said his official visit to Minnesota last week left a strong impression. Berry plans to decide after visiting two Big 12 programs.
Sports
Revitalized Khabib returns to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 242
The last time Khabib Nurmagomedov was in an octagon, he didn't leave through the door.He's hoping to make an exit more befitting a champion this…
Twins
Ervin's 11th-inning homer lifts Reds over Phillies 4-3
J.T. Realmuto almost lifted the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League wild-card race.