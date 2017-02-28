Last summer Thielen opened ETS Elite Sports Performance gym in Lakeville with Ryan Englebert, who has trained Thielen since he entered the NFL. There Thielen and Englebert lead workouts with fellow NFL players, ex-Gophers and other amateurs looking to break into professional football.

