Wild
Anthony Mantha's 4th goal gives Red Wings 4-3 win over Stars
Anthony Mantha scored his career-high fourth goal with 53.3 seconds left, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night in their home opener.
Wild
Greiss makes 35 saves, Islanders beat Jets 4-1
Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored second-period goals and Thomas Greiss made 35 saves as the New York Islanders beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Sunday night.
Wolves
Rockets' general manager's Hong Kong comments anger China
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tried Sunday to defuse the rapidly growing fallout over his deleted tweet that showed support for Hong Kong anti-government protesters, saying he did not intend to offend any of the team's Chinese fans or sponsors.
Twins
Severino fresh as Yankees try to sweep Twins again
Luis Severino certainly should be fresh when he tries to lead the New York Yankees to yet another Division Series sweep of the Minnesota Twins.
Twins
Duvall, Braves rally in 9th to beat Cards 3-1, lead NLDS 2-1
Through injuries and slumps, demotions and disappointments, Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall got ready for the big moment.