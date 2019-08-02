More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Martin Perez starts as Twins open 10-game homestand at Target Field
After three with the Royals, the Twins will play three against the Braves and four against the Indians.
Vikings
Pro Football Hall of Fame to expand inductees class for 2020
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season.
Vikings
Gonzalez enters hall with 3 DBs who tried covering him
At one end of the room sat Tony Gonzalez. All the way across it was Ed Reed.
Gophers
Five Gophers to watch at Saturday's open football practice
The Gophers opened training camp Wednesday, but Saturday will be their first practice in full pads, and one of three open to the public.
Gophers
Gophers football: Ready to get loud
"ROW, ROW, ROW!" Behind the scenes, University of Minnesota Gophers players pose, preen and get pumped for the football season during media day.