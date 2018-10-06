More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Shenault's 4 TDs lead No. 21 Colorado past ASU 28-21
Besmirch the unblemished Buffaloes all you want, 21st-ranked Colorado proved it belongs in the rankings with a 28-21 win over Arizona State on Saturday.
Gophers
Comeback for the ages: No. 17 Miami stuns FSU, 28-27
At Miami, this will be The Comeback.
Gophers
Iowa retains Floyd of Rosedale with 48-31 victory over Gophers
The Hawkeyes intercepted Zack Annexstad three times and defeated the Gophers for the fourth consecutive year.
Sports
Iowa DE Anthony Nelson on sacking Gophers QB Annexstad three times
Iowa on Saturday piled up some big numbers on both sides of the ball and won 48-31.
Gophers
Trickery, defense help No. 22 Florida edge No. 5 LSU 27-19
Lucas Krull grew up idolizing Tim Tebow, a left-handed quarterback big enough to play tight end.
