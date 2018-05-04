More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Malnati leads Wells Fargo as Woods survives the cut
Peter Malnati wanted to get away from results and think only about playing his best. He was at his best over the last three holes Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship and finished with a 3-under 68 for a one-shot lead.
Twins
Mauer moved into leadoff spot, Dozier bats second for Twins in Chicago
Brian Dozier hasn't batted anywhere but in the leadoff spot for nearly two years, since July 30, 2016. But Joe Mauer leads off tonight for the Twins vs. the White Sox.
Vikings
Column: Time's up for cheerleaders/dancers at NFL, NBA games
This is not a rant against cheerleading.
Twins
Nighty-night Dark Knight: Mets to cut ties with Harvey
The New York Mets said nighty-night to the Dark Knight.
Motorsports
Wallace making strides early in NASCAR season
Darrell Wallace Jr. was a budding photographer his first few years at the track, snapping away with his Canon 60D to show an insider's view of NASCAR.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.