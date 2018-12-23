More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Rudolph's big day sparks Vikings; beating Bears next week clinches Wild Card
The Vikings defeated the Lions 27-9 and stayed a half-game ahead of the Eagles, who won on a final-play field goal. The results set up drama for the regular season's final Sunday.
Vikings
Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans
Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 32-30 Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vikings
Your turn: Grade the Vikings performance vs. the Lions
It's time to grade the Vikings' performance against Detroit on offense, defense, special teams and coaching.
Vikings
Prescott, Cowboys wrap up NFC East with 27-20 win over Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the NFC East title when Dak Prescott accounted for two touchdowns and Jaylon Smith returned a fumble 69 yards for a score in a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Vikings
Blake Bortles rallies Jaguars past Dolphins 17-7
Blake Bortles came off the bench late in the third quarter with the score tied and provided a spark Sunday, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars eliminate the Miami Dolphins from the AFC playoff race by winning 17-7.
