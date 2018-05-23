More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins end homestand with offensive dud vs. Tigers
The Twins on Wednesday finished a nine-game homestand 4-5 after a 4-1 loss to the Tigers, a result manager Paul Molitor called "disappointing" given Kyle Gibson went six innings on the mound.
Twins
Gibson's one bad inning costly in loss to Tigers
Gibson pitched six innings on Wednesday, but still has not won a game since his season opener in late March
Vikings
'Miracle' TD gives Diggs 'old smile' as contract year begins
More than four months have passed for Stefon Diggs since his yes-that-really-happened touchdown reception for Minnesota on the desperate last play from scrimmage gave the Vikings a postseason victory for the ages over New Orleans.
Golf
Spieth much better at Colonial, his other hometown PGA event
Jordan Spieth has always considered Colonial a hometown tournament as well. He also has had much more success at Hogan's Alley than at the Byron Nelson, where he played his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old high school junior.
Twins
Verlander improves to 6-2 as Astros beat Giants 4-1
A lack of run support during the last month didn't worry Justin Verlander.
