Sports
Medvedev beats Dimitrov at US Open for 1st Grand Slam final
Daniil Medvedev first made a name for himself at the U.S. Open by earning the wrath of spectators. Now he's gaining everyone's respect as he heads to his first Grand Slam final.
Gophers
Bateman hoists the Gophers, while honoring a father figure
Rashod Bateman grieved the loss of an uncle during training camp but found his focus when the Gophers needed him most.
Sports
The Latest: Daniil Medvedev into 1st Slam final at US Open
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Gophers
U volleyball team hits bump on the road; home opener Saturday
The Gophers had not lost back-to-back matches this early in the season since 2015, when they started 0-2. That team went on to reach the Final Four.
Vikings
Packers-Bears game most viewed NFL opener since 2016
The NFL kickoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was the most viewed opener since 2016.