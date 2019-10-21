More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Rodgers-LaFleur relationship strengthening and it's showing
Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. But the 35-year-old two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion had to basically start from scratch in his 15th season.
Loons
What does 'get better' look like for Loons? Here are seven answers
Ousted from the playoffs in a rare loss at home, the team needs more offense after its attackers struggled in the final third of the season.
Duluth
UMD appeals former hockey coach's multimillion award
A settlement with former women's hockey coach Shannon Miller is still pending.
Twins
Hot Cole, Astros face Scherzer, Nats in World Series opener
Gerrit Cole rattles off the names of the pitching greats with ease, featuring the same command he shows with his vaunted four-seam fastball.
Gophers
Gophers climb to No. 17 in AP poll, highest ranking since 2004
The Gophers moved up three spots in the AP poll and four spots in the coaches' poll following a rout over Rutgers.