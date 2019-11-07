More from Star Tribune
Australia vs France: Barty to face Garcia in Fed Cup final
World No. 1 Ash Barty will play Caroline Garcia of France in the Fed Cup final while Ajla Tomljanovic will make her debut for Australia playing the opening singles match Saturday against Kristina Mladenovic.
Gophers
Gophers-Michigan men's hockey preview
It's two Big Ten teams seeking an early-season boost in Ann Arbor.
Gophers
Gophers hockey players looking forward to series at Michigan
Two of them have ties to the state or Wolverines.
Golf
The captain becomes a player as Tiger Woods picks himself
Tiger Woods will have an ear piece, a radio and his golf clubs at the Presidents Cup. Woods created his own slice of history Thursday…
Twins
Astros president Ryan shifts to lesser role with team
Astros president Reid Ryan is shifting to a lesser role in the organization and owner Jim Crane's son is joining the executive team, moves announced 11 days after Crane apologized to a Sports Illustrated reporter and retracted a statement by the club accusing her of trying to "fabricate a story."