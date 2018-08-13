More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Giants rally with 4 runs in 9th to down Dodgers 5-2
Bruce Bochy seemed uncertain how to respond to the question.
Twins
Angels score 4 runs in 10th inning, beat Padres 6-3
Justin Upton caught one home run ball, just missed snatching another. And then he hit one of his own.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Cano back from suspension, Acuna on HR streak
A look at what's happening around the majors today:SET FREERobinson Cano is set to return from his 80-game suspension for violating baseball's drug agreement when…
Gophers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL '18: 6 players starring for losing teams
Football being, in many ways, the ultimate team game can make it difficult for good players to shine when the players around them are ...…
Twins
Baseball with signatures of 11 greats fetches $623,369
How could a baseball artifact possibly top a ball signed by both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig?
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.