MN United
Rookie showing he belongs in Minnesota United's starting lineup
Chase Gasper scores high with his coach for his work in scoreless tie against Vancouver.
Golf
Morikawa the latest college player to win on PGA Tour
Collin Morikawa birdied his last three holes Sunday to win the Barracuda Championship, making him the second recent college alumni to win on the PGA Tour this summer.
Twins
AP source: Mets close to acquiring Stroman from Blue Jays
The New York Mets are close to completing a trade to acquire All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
Sports
A star is born at the Tour: 22-year-old champion Egan Bernal
The skies over Paris were yellow, ignited by a glorious golden sunset.
Twins
Astros hit 3 homers, beat Cards 6-2; Goldschmidt streak ends
George Springer has become a master at setting the tone for the Houston Astros.